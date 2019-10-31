Sports

NFL Week 9 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Bears vs. Eagles

By

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Chicago Bears (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -5
Over/Under: 44
Matchup Note: Bears have lost 3 in a row; Eagles won last matchup,16-15, in 2018 WIld Cards

Dallas Cowboys (4-3) at New York Giants (2-6) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Cowboys -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup Note: Cowboys have won last 5 in series, Saquon Barkley 257 yards, 1 TD in 3 gms vs. Dallas

New England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Patriots -3.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: The Patriots haven't lost a game since mid-December of 2018; Ravens are on 3-gamme win streak

More Week 9 Games

lines via Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Live game betting and NFL
Sugar House Sportsbook | Download the app
First Deposit Match BonusUse code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.

THURSDAY GAME

San Francisco 49ers (7-0) at Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -10 Over/Under: 43

SUNDAY GAMES

Houston Texans (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) Sunday at 9:30am (NFL)
Line: Texans -1.5; Over/Under: 46

Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -1 Over/Under: 43

New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jets -3; Over/Under: 41.5

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF

Tennessee Titans (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)

Line: Panthers -4; Over/Under: 41
Washington Redskins (1-7) at Buffalo Bills (5-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Bills -9.5; Over/Under: 37

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at Seattle Seahawks (6-2) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -6; Over/Under: 52

Detroit Lions (3-3-1) at Oakland Raiders (3-4) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Raiders -2; Over/Under: 50

Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Packers -3.5; Over/Under: 47.5

Cleveland Browns (2-5) at Denver Broncos (2-6) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -3; Over/Under: 39
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
1 dead, 1 injured in Route 55 crash in Deptford Twp.
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach
Sources: Timberwolves reject ruling that Ben Simmons was 'peacemaker' in Embiid-Towns fight
Show More
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
Houston business owner loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Man charged with arson after Burlington Township fire
Suspect wanted after woman assaulted on SEPTA bus
Double shooting suspect crashes into SEPTA bus
More TOP STORIES News