NFL Week 9 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Bears vs. Eagles

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

More Week 9 Games

THURSDAY GAME

SUNDAY GAMES

Chicago Bears (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Eagles -544Bears have lost 3 in a row; Eagles won last matchup,16-15, in 2018 WIld CardsDallas Cowboys (4-3) at New York Giants (2-6) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)Cowboys -748Cowboys have won last 5 in series, Saquon Barkley 257 yards, 1 TD in 3 gms vs. DallasNew England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)Patriots -3.544.5The Patriots haven't lost a game since mid-December of 2018; Ravens are on 3-gamme win streakSan Francisco 49ers (7-0) at Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)49ers -1043Houston Texans (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) Sunday at 9:30am (NFL)Texans -1.5;46Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Colts -143New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Jets -3;41.5Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)OFFOFFTennessee Titans (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Panthers -4;41Washington Redskins (1-7) at Buffalo Bills (5-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Bills -9.5;37Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at Seattle Seahawks (6-2) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)Seahawks -6;52Detroit Lions (3-3-1) at Oakland Raiders (3-4) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)Raiders -2;50Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)Packers -3.5;47.5Cleveland Browns (2-5) at Denver Broncos (2-6) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)Browns -3;39