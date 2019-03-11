NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

The #Jaguars had Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as their top target. Per @MikeGarafolo he gets 4 years and $88M. Large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.According to NFL's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to release QB Black Bortles when Foles' deal is complete.Rapoport says this could happen in a few days.According to Mike Garafolo, Foles will get a 4-year deal worth $88 million.