Philadelphia Flyers select Tyson Foerster with 23rd overall pick in NHL Draft

Foerster is an 18-year-old right winger who was born in Alliston, Ontario.
According to the Flyers, in 62 regular season games, Foerster led the Barrie Colts in every offense category: goals (36), assists (44) and points (80), including power-play goals (18) and power-play assists (16).
"We felt there'd be a group of about 4-5 players, with 1, 2 or 3 available for us. There weren't a lot of surprises today. Tyson is a player we thought might be there when we picked and he was," said Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher.
The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds second through seven, before teams turn their attention to the NHL's free agency signing period, which opens Friday.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.