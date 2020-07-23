Broadway star Nick Cordero's one-man show set for release as live album on his birthday

It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, Sept. 17.
Cordero spent 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles battling COVID-19 before he eventually passed away on July 5.
Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news about her husband's album via Instagram: "Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I've never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story."
Proceeds from the album, which was recorded in 2019, will benefit Cordero's family.
