It's Official: Nick Nurse named new Philadelphia 76ers head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse as coach, tasking him with helping to deliver the franchise its first title in 40 years, sources told ESPN and Action News on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's official!

The Philadelphia 76ers have a new head coach - Nick Nurse.

The announcement was made by the team's President of Basketball Operation Daryl Morey on Thursday afternoon.

Nurse becomes the 26th head coach in franchise history.

"I'm honored to be named head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, a storied franchise in a tradition-rich city. Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the ownership group for this incredible opportunity," Nurse said in statement. "It's been a fun challenge coaching against this group over the last five years. Now, I look forward to coaching the Sixers and doing my part to deliver for this tremendous fanbase."

Sources told ESPN that Nurse's desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia. Nurse separated himself in the interview process, selling a vision for the Sixers centered on Embiid.

He joins the Sixers after spending five seasons with the Toronto Raptors between 2018-2023.

Nurse led the Raptors to the NBA Championship in his first season as head coach in 2019.

Nurse and the Raptors parted ways in April after his fifth season at the helm. Nurse posted a 227-163 (.582) record with Toronto, winning the 2019 NBA championship and the 2020 Coach of the Year award during his tenure.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Nick Nurse as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers," Morey said. "His championship pedigree and diversity of experience mixed with his uniquely creative approach made him our top priority. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will help us unlock the full potential of our talented roster and bring an exciting new era of championship basketball to Philadelphia."

He'll now be part of a Sixers organization working to re-sign James Harden, who is expected to become a free agent this summer

Embiid will be the first player to win the MVP and start the next season on the same team with a new coach since the Lakers' Magic Johnson in 1990-91.

Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was dismissed after leading the Sixers to three trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in this year's conference semifinals.