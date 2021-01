It's official: Philadelphia Eagles name Nick Sirianni as new head coach

Official: Nick Sirianni has been named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zMV95oIXFV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

Welcome to Philly, Coach Sirianni!#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos New Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was very emotional when he was offered the Eagles job on Thursday, and then again when he was on the phone telling his parents that his dream ca

EMBED >More News Videos Fans had their say after news broke that the Eagles reportedly hired Nick Sirianni as head coach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's official! The Philadelphia Eagles have named Nick Sirianni as the team's new head coach.The team made the announcement Sunday morning, days after reports came out of Sirianni's hiring."Welcome to Philly, Coach Sirianni!" the Eagles' Twitter account said.Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons.He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.The Jamestown, New York native is the 21st full-time head coach in team's history. He is the fifth head coach hired by owner Jeffrey Lurie.The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.Sirianni, who worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, is tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games in 2020 after the worst season of his five-year career. Wentz's $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni's top priority has be to solving the quarterback dilemma.Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the San Diego Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni's three seasons as offensive coordinator.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.