End of an era: Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Ave. in Northeast Philly closes for good

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good time, good spirits, and good people -- that's how customers described the atmosphere at Nick's Roast Beef in Northeast Philadelphia.

"A celebration of life today. A lot of customers who have been coming here forever and former employees reliving memories," explained Nick's Roast Beef owner Matthew Rossi during a goodbye party Sunday night.

After serving the Northeast for a number of decades, Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Ave. is closing its doors for good.

The business says its closing the location after not being able to reach a lease agreement with the landlord.

"This place has been here 53 years in this location and part-time down the block. Some of these people have been here the whole time. It is amazing to see all the people come back. Even the last few years, people we haven't seen in a long time came by through these doors to say goodbye," Rossi said.

While a lot of memories have been made, Sunday has also been reunion for former employees and regulars who have been coming here for years.

"Since 1971, I was 19 years old. I got to know the night manager and he asked my friend and I if we wanted to learn how to tend bar," recalled Peter Kurtz, of Northeast Philadelphia. "I'll be sad, I'll probably cry tonight. There's been some fantastic memories of all the people I met here, it's great. I love it."

The Nick's location on Woodhaven Road will remain open. The owner said all employees at the Cottman Ave. location were offered jobs.

Rossi says he's also getting ready to open a new restaurant in Bensalem Township, which is slated to open sometime in April.