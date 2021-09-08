Search continues for 2 missing after car swept away in New Jersey storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11006965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Biden toured deadly Northeast flood damage Tuesday and said he was thinking about the families who suffered "profound" losses from the powerful remnants of Ida.

Almost a week after an EF-3 tornado swept through Gloucester County, New Jersey, the cleanup continues.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescue workers in New Jersey are still searching for two friends whose car was caught up in the floodwaters during last week's storm.Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, were last seen Wednesday evening when their car began floating toward a spot where the water flows underground toward the Passaic River.Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said in a text Sunday that a dozen search boats were taking part in the search with the aid of a state police air unit.In an update on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said a total of 27 people died in the storm and four people remain missing: three in Passaic County and one in Essex County."Currently, we have no additional fatalities or missing persons to report," said Governor Murphy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with every family and community mourning a loved one and of those who remain missing," said Murphy.The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 50 people in six Eastern states after it brought historic rain Wednesday that led to deadly flooding and sudden storm waters.President Joe Biden declared climate change has become "everybody's crisis" on Tuesday as he toured neighborhoods flooded by the storm, warning it's time for America to get serious about the "code red" danger or face ever worse loss of life and property.Biden spoke after walking streets in New Jersey and then Queens in New York City, meeting people whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by flooding.The president said he thinks the damage everyone is seeing, from wildfires in the West to hurricane havoc in the South and Northeast, is turning climate-change skeptics into believers, but that years of unheeded warnings from scientists, economists and others mean time for action is short."The threat is here. It is not getting any better," Biden said in New York. "The question is can it get worse. We can stop it from getting worse."In South Jersey, a massive cleanup effort is still underway after the storm spawned an EF-3 tornado.No one was seriously injured but the twister left a trail of destruction in Gloucester County."The house was, like, shaking and then glass broke, a loud pop and the electric went out," recalled John Legge.He said it was Action News coverage that helped him make the decision to take cover in the basement."We turned Channel 6 on," Legge said. "Typically we don't go to the basement for tornado warnings because they never strike here. But as we were watching it, it was getting closer and closer... I told my wife and two girls that we need to get to the basement."After the tornado had passed, they discovered blown-out windows, roof damage, a collapsed porch and many of their trees down.