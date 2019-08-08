NJ attorney general says 22 guns, 40,000 drug doses seized

EWING, N.J. -- New Jersey's attorney general says authorities have seized more nearly 40,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl as well as 22 firearms as part of two separate probes in Trenton and Paterson.

Speaking Thursday during a news conference at a state police facility, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said authorities have arrested 38 people, including the head and founder of a Bloods gang, as part of the long-term investigations.

Grewal says 22 guns, including five assault rifles, were seized in Trenton along with 11,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl.

In Paterson, 27,000 doses of heroin were confiscated. Officials also arrested Kashard Whitaker, a founding member of the 4K Boyz Bloods gang.

Grewal says the probe disrupted two opioid mills and involved officials from local, state and federal law enforcement.

It's unclear if Whitaker has an attorney.
