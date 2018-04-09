Rowan College at Burlington County president resigns following complaint

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. --
The president of a New Jersey college is resigning months after he was placed on leave for a complaint.

The Courier-Post reports the Rowan College at Burlington County board of trustees accepted the resignation of president Paul Drayton during a meeting Friday. Drayton cited "medical reasons." His resignation will take effect Sept. 1.

Administrators placed Drayton on administrative leave on Aug. 30 after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint against him. College spokesman Greg Volpe said last year the school had planned to investigate the complaint. The details of the complaint are unclear.

Volpe says the college hasn't announced a plan to replace Drayton.

Drayton couldn't be reached for comment.

___

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey news
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News