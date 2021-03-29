Vaccine eligibility expands in New Jersey Monday. Here's a full list of those eligible

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey opens up vaccine eligibility to more groups of essential workers on Monday. While many are feeling hopeful about getting back to normal, health officials warn, case numbers are going up.- Food production, agriculture, and food distribution- Eldercare and support- Warehousing and logistics- Social services support staff- Elections personnel- Hospitality- Medical supply chain- Postal and shipping services- Clergy- Judicial system- Individuals ages 55-64;- Individuals ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities;- Educators, including support staff, in higher education settings;- Communications infrastructure support, including engineers, and technicians, and members of the press;- Real estate, building, and home service workers, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers;- Retail financial institution workers, including bank tellers, lending services, public accounting, and check-cashing workers;- Sanitation workers providing disinfection and janitorial services, city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal workers;- Laundry service workers, including those working in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners;- Utility workers including, electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber/optical/broadband/cellular service workers; and,- Librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries.As more and more people get vaccinated, many are anxious to make plans."I'm over it. I'm trying to get out. Yeah I can't wait for things to open up again, little more back to normal again," said Ben Sellers of Southwest Philadelphia, who is vaccinated and looking forward to seeing friends again this summer.While the number of people traveling is increasing, some aren't ready to fly just yet."I have a younger son who has a weak immune system. So I am still cautious about huge gatherings and things like that," said Amanda Clark of Maple Shade.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says there's good reason to be hopeful as vaccines go out, but there are concerns about another surge if precautions are abandoned too quickly."If people just put aside all public health measures, namely put the masks aside, go to bars, go to restaurants, you're going to see a surge and that's really a big problem," said Fauci.New Jersey has administered almost 4 million doses of the vaccine as of Sunday.The Garden State has been ranked 10th in the nation by Becker's Hospital Review based on the percentage of available doses administered.According to the data, New Jersey has administered 82% of its available doses. Pennsylvania has been ranked 26th, having administered 78%, and Delaware is ranked 33rd, administering 76%.We spoke to folks who say they're waiting until after they get the shot to make big summer plans."Yeah just see how everything goes after I get vaccinated," said Dennis Evans of Camden. "Hopefully with the vaccinations and everything we'll get back to normal. And it's looking pretty good."While many health experts say masks and social distancing will remain a reality, for the time being, being fully vaccinated can bring some long-awaited reunions."What people have to know is that we're not going to get to zero risk," said Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Medicine. "But, at that point, when people are fully vaccinated, mingling with a family that's not, there's really a very, very low risk that anything bad is going to happen."