Early in-person voting now underway in New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Early in-person voting for New Jersey's midterm primary began on Friday and runs through Sunday.

It's just the second time voters have been able to cast early votes in person, following last year's gubernatorial race.

The state's Division of Elections website has the locations in each county for where voters can cast ballots early in person - not always the same place people usually vote in person.

Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the hours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, when polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's also the last day to return mail-in ballots.

There are no statewide races in this year's primary. At the top of the ticket will be U.S. House races for each of the state's 12 congressional districts. It's the first time since the new districts were drawn in December that incumbents and challengers will be on the ballot.
