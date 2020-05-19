NJ extends expiration driver's license, inspection expiration dates

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced another extension for certain required documents due to the ongoing pandemic.

The extensions apply to standard driver licenses, permits and non-driver IDs.

Vehicle registrations, inspections and temporary tags are also included.

Documents expiring between now and May 31 have been extended to July 31.

Documents expiring June 30 are extended to August 31.

Those expiring in July 31 are extended to September 30.

These extensions apply to the following:

- All Standard driver licenses (including permits) and standard non-driver IDs
- Privately owned and commercial vehicle registrations

- Vehicle inspections
- Purple Heart/Disabled Veteran placards
- Temporary tags

The NJMVC encourages customers to utilize online services, which have been expanded during the COVID-19 crisis. In most cases, customers can renew a license, replace a lost license, change an address, renew a registration, and complete other transactions through the NJMVC's Online Services portal.

