New Jersey farmer's peaches stolen from trees

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey farmer is appealing to the public to help him find out who stole his peaches.

Tom Holtzhauser, of Holtzhauser Farms in Mullica Hill, is asking anyone who sees a strange car or truck in his fields to let him and the police know.

Holtzhauser says someone stole more than $1,000 worth of white peaches from the trees on his farm on Woodland Avenue.

According to the farmer, the fruit was a week's harvest.

