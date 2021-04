EMBED >More News Videos Fire officials say hoarding hampered efforts to contain a blaze in Burlington County.

MEDFORD, New Jersey -- For a second night in a row, firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey were hampered in their efforts to contain a blaze due to a hoarding situation.A fire broke out around midnight Friday on the unit block of Branch Street in Medford.Police said two people were injured. They were being treated for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire has not been determined.Crews in Wrightstown battled similar circumstances around 1 a.m. Thursday.Fire officials at both scenes said hoarding inside the homes hindered firefighting efforts.Two people were also treated for smoke inhalation in Thursday's fire.