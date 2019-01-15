NJ Gov. Murphy to give speech detailing 1st year in office

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set Tuesday to deliver his first state of the state address, a year after he took over from Chris Christie and notched several liberal victories before facing significant resistance on key promises like marijuana legalization, higher taxes on millionaires and a $15 minimum wage.The 61-year-old Democrat, a former Wall Street executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany, campaigned as an unabashed liberal and over the past year steered the state in a different direction than his Republican predecessor.Murphy has already achieved a number of his campaign promises, such as enacting additional gun-control measures and paid sick leave, though big-ticket promises like recreational marijuana legalization and a $15 minimum wage remain stalled. Another promise to establish a public bank also remains grounded.Where Christie clashed with public sector labor unions, Murphy agreed to a four-year $150 million contract for roughly 35,000 state workers. He's rejoined a regional greenhouse gas initiative that Christie pulled out of.Some agenda items remain incomplete.Murphy has pledged to rehabilitate New Jersey Transit, which has suffered from poor management, bad internal morale and lack of resources according to reports. Despite the focus on the agency and reaching a December goal of equipping rail lines with an emergency braking system, riders continue to complain about service and delays.Murphy's first budget also went into effect last year, running until June 30. It reflects his pledge to pay more into the public pension - a trend that started under Christie despite his sour relationship with public sector unions. He also increased education spending and boosted the state subsidy to NJ Transit.To pay for it, he and the Democrat-led Legislature hiked income taxes on those making $5 million a year or more. Those earners will go from paying an 8.97 percent top rate to 10.75 percent.Taxes on businesses making more than $1 million will see an average hike of 2 percent over four years. The hike is set to expire after the fourth year when the rate would drop back to 9 percent.But those increases were a far cry from what Murphy initially sought: a higher income tax on people making $1 million and above. The change comes after sometimes contentious negotiations with the Democrat-led Legislature, which after years of calling for higher taxes under Christie fought Murphy on the higher rates.Another tax increase hit motorists. Drivers started paying 4.3 cents more per gallon at the pump thanks to a deal that predated Murphy's administration. To fund road and bridge projects, the deal raised the gas tax by 23 cents but also cut other taxes, like sales and estate, on Christie's insistence for "tax fairness." A little-known part of the deal, though, was a required steady revenue stream to support a $2 billion a year trust fund for transportation work, up from $1.6 billion before.Murphy also faced a personnel issue when late last year the Wall Street Journal published the account of a state official who said she was sexually assaulted by another administration employee when they were both helping his campaign in 2017.Katie Brennan's account has not so far resulted in criminal charges against Albert Alvarez, who has denied the claims. But it has launched a legislative committee investigating how Murphy and his administration handled Alvarez's employment. The investigation - still in progress - has shown that he was twice asked to leave in 2018 but wasn't fired and only resigned when the newspaper story was imminent.Murphy has launched his own internal investigation. Brennan has filed a lawsuit against the state over what she says described as a botched internal process for handling her complaint.------