New Jersey high school shelters in place following nearby gas leak

WOOLWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- First responders and South Jersey Gas personnel are working to repair a gas leak in the area of US Route 322 and Kings Highway in Woolwich Township, New Jersey Monday morning.The main was struck around just after 9 a.m.Portions of Kings Highway and US-322 are being detoured as repair work takes place.A shelter in place order was issued at nearby Kingsway Regional High School.Officials said the air in the surrounding area will be monitored and necessary precautions will be made if deemed appropriate.