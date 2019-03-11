New Jersey high school shelters in place following nearby gas leak

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a gas main repair in Woolwich Twp., N.J., March 11, 2019

WOOLWICH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- First responders and South Jersey Gas personnel are working to repair a gas leak in the area of US Route 322 and Kings Highway in Woolwich Township, New Jersey Monday morning.

The main was struck around just after 9 a.m.

Portions of Kings Highway and US-322 are being detoured as repair work takes place.

A shelter in place order was issued at nearby Kingsway Regional High School.

Officials said the air in the surrounding area will be monitored and necessary precautions will be made if deemed appropriate.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
woolwich townshipgas leaknew jersey newsgas mainshelter in place
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Fire rips through North Philadelphia office building
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Man fatally shot in Logan
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
Show More
Sources: DeSean Jackson wants to return to Philly
Sources: Ex-Jaguars DT Jackson going to Eagles
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Pennsylvania man claims he found R. Kelly tape abusing girls
More TOP STORIES News