Cherry Hill, New Jersey high school teacher charged with sex assault

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high school teacher has been charged for repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage victim that began when the victim was her 17-year-old student, according to Camden County officials.Bridget Sipera, 36, of Cherry Hill, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.Sipera was also charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child for crimes that occurred in Gloucester Township.Detectives began investigating reports in January of 2019 when the victim was a student in Sipera's class at Camden Catholic High School.During the investigation into the alleged incident, police said Sipera admitted to the sexual assault which took place in multiple towns.Detectives said Sipera could face more charges.Sipera was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing on the charges.