PITTSGROVE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Action News is working to uncover the details of an investigation into a high school wrestling team in Salem County, New Jersey.
According to a statement from the Pittsgrove Township School District, the incident involves staff and students from Arthur P. Schalick High School.
The district says administrators are working with law enforcement.
The district assures parents that internal action has already been taken, and no students are currently at risk.
They would not elaborate beyond that.
