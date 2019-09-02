Labor Day parade in northern New Jersey canceled after fireworks found near route

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Plainfield Labor Day parade in New Jersey has been canceled due to security concerns over homemade fireworks, police said.The incident involved a resident who makes firework-like devices.A half dozen of the devices were found on his property near a wooded area, which is in proximity to the parade route, authorities said.The discovery of the devices was made during a separate investigation that was unrelated to the parade.The man in his 50s is in custody and is expected to be charged.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were scheduled to march in the town's 62nd annual parade.There was no threat to the governor, and it is considered unlikely there was any connection to the parade.