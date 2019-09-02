Labor Day parade in northern New Jersey canceled after fireworks found near route

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Plainfield Labor Day parade in New Jersey has been canceled due to security concerns over homemade fireworks, police said.

The incident involved a resident who makes firework-like devices.

A half dozen of the devices were found on his property near a wooded area, which is in proximity to the parade route, authorities said.

The discovery of the devices was made during a separate investigation that was unrelated to the parade.

The man in his 50s is in custody and is expected to be charged.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were scheduled to march in the town's 62nd annual parade.

There was no threat to the governor, and it is considered unlikely there was any connection to the parade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south plainfieldmiddlesex countylabor dayparadenew jerseysecurity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm, still pummeling Bahamas
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire in California
Man charged with theft of collection box from Philadelphia church
Kevin Hart suffers "major back injuries" in car crash
Police chase, shooting ends in crash; 4 injured including 2 officers
Philly community staying in touch with family in Bahamas during hurricane
Show More
Prosecutors: Murder suspect says he was trying to leave drug trade
No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Strong Storms Today
3 injured after car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run crash in Sea Isle City
More TOP STORIES News