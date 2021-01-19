murder

NJ man accused of killing hunter taken into custody in Bucks County, Pa.

PINE HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man accused of murdering a hunter in South Jersey has been arrested in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Shawn Massey, 38 of Gibbsboro, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 54-year-old Joseph Bottino.

Bottino, who was known to hunt in the Pine Hill area, was found stabbed to death on December 23, 2020, in Camden County.



A medical examiner determined Bottino died of multiple stab and incise wounds as well as blunt force injuries.

Investigators said evidence collected at that scene linked Massey to the crime.
When detectives went to speak to Massey in the days after the murder, his family members reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.

Massey was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said a Bensalem Police officer was driving in Bensalem Township when he recognized Massey.

He is currently being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to N.J.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
