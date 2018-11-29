NJ man arrested in 2013 murder case

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police arrested a New Jersey fugitive wanted in connection to a 2013 murder investigation.

It happened on Wednesday around 9:26 p.m. at 235 S. DuPont Highway.

Thirty-year-old Norman Kacewich formerly of Fairfield Township, New Jersey was staying at a motel.

He was located in one of the rooms and taken into custody without incident.

Kacewich initially provided a false name but later admitted to being the wanted suspect.

The charges stem from Kacewich's role in helping to bury the body of a murder victim

Kacewich was arraigned on an out of state fugitive warrant and then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, pending extradition back to New Jersey.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsnew jersey newsarresthomicide investigationfugitive arrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 charged, 2 in custody for quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia
1 missing, 2 injured following fire in Sea Isle
Homeless man charged in alleged GoFundMe scam waives extradition
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
Police: Disgruntled customer starts fire with can of hairspray
Suspect surrenders in groping of girl, 12, in Tacony
Suspect sought for store burglary at Neshaminy Mall
Show More
Police: Woman barricaded inside Berlin home
Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
More News