NJ man arrested in 2013 murder case

Delaware State Police arrested a New Jersey fugitive wanted in connection to a 2013 murder investigation.It happened on Wednesday around 9:26 p.m. at 235 S. DuPont Highway.Thirty-year-old Norman Kacewich formerly of Fairfield Township, New Jersey was staying at a motel.He was located in one of the rooms and taken into custody without incident.Kacewich initially provided a false name but later admitted to being the wanted suspect.The charges stem from Kacewich's role in helping to bury the body of a murder victimKacewich was arraigned on an out of state fugitive warrant and then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, pending extradition back to New Jersey.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------