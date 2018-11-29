NJ man arrested in 2013 murder case

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State Police arrested a New Jersey fugitive wanted in connection to a 2013 murder investigation.
It happened on Wednesday around 9:26 p.m. at 235 S. DuPont Highway.
Thirty-year-old Norman Kacewich formerly of Fairfield Township, New Jersey was staying at a motel.
He was located in one of the rooms and taken into custody without incident.
Kacewich initially provided a false name but later admitted to being the wanted suspect.
The charges stem from Kacewich's role in helping to bury the body of a murder victim
Kacewich was arraigned on an out of state fugitive warrant and then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, pending extradition back to New Jersey.
