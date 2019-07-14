New Jersey man charged with killing elderly mother

MANCHESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A man in Ocean County, New Jersey is facing charges on Saturday night in the death of his own mother.Authorities say 63-year-old Thomas Foster, of Manchester Township, was charged yesterday with killing his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn Foster.Investigators previously believed Foster died of natural causes at her home on January 13. However, a family member later came forward and reported that Thomas was responsible for his mother's death.The county prosecutor's office reopened the case and announced charges against Thomas soon after.