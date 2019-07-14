MANCHESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A man in Ocean County, New Jersey is facing charges on Saturday night in the death of his own mother.
Authorities say 63-year-old Thomas Foster, of Manchester Township, was charged yesterday with killing his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn Foster.
Investigators previously believed Foster died of natural causes at her home on January 13. However, a family member later came forward and reported that Thomas was responsible for his mother's death.
The county prosecutor's office reopened the case and announced charges against Thomas soon after.
New Jersey man charged with killing elderly mother
