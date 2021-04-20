New Jersey man dies in Pennsylvania skydiving accident

New Jersey man dies in Pennsylvania skydiving accident

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania -- Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident which claimed the life of a New Jersey man.

The incident happened Sunday in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg..

Officials found the body of Ed Harney, 74, of Paramus, New Jersey, in a wooded area. His friends told police Harney was an experienced skydiver.

Harney's parachute opened but eventually separated from him, authorities told WNEP-TV.

"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet," said Tom Yanac, Monroe County coroner.

The cause of death was pending an autopsy.

The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation.

