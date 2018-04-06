NJ man facing charges in St. Patrick's Day homicide

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey man is now facing manslaughter charges following a Saint Patrick's Day fight that prosecutors say led to the death of the other man involved.

Authorities say 52-year-old Howard Buckalew got into a fight with Jeffrey Pageau during a house party in Hamilton Township.

Buckalew allegedly threw the man against kitchen cabinets and then against an outside patio area.

The impact on Pageau's head caused severe damage and he died a week after the attack.

Buckalew has a detention hearing on Monday.

