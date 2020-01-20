Trenton man found dead on I-295 in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a man found lying on Interstate 295 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The discovery was made just after 4 a.m. on eastbound 295 near the Ford Road overpass in Bensalem.

The incident was reported by a passing driver who thought there might have been a car crash. However, when police arrived at the scene, no car was located.
EMBED More News Videos

Body found on Turnpike connector in Bensalem: as seen on Action News Mornings, January 19, 2020



State police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Joshua McRae of Trenton, New Jersey. Police say he was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police shut down 295 as well as I-95 southbound at exit 40 while they conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information to McRae's whereabouts prior to this incident is asked to contact state police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
i 95i 295trafficroad closurebody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen in Feltonville attack
4 injured, including 2 year old child, in Holmesburg fire
Man stabbed during violent home invasion in South Philadelphia
Worker killed in industrial accident at New Jersey plant
Pizza delivery driver receives $2,020 tip from YouTube star
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and cold today
Philly teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos issue
Show More
Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
Officer pleads guilty for using seized Porsche as prom ride
25th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service
Man jumps from second story to escape fire
Chester Co. firefighter charged with sexually abusing minors
More TOP STORIES News