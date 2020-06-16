New Jersey man missing after boat capsizes in Delaware waterway

The search resumed Tuesday morning for a 45-year-old man missing from an overturned boat in a Delaware waterway.

Fire department rescuers were dispatched to the area of the C&D Canal and Delaware River around 4:25 p.m. on Monday for a report of a boat in distress.

Officials said two men from New Castle were rescued and taken to Christiana Care and treated for minor exposure. A third man, who is reportedly from New Jersey, could not be located.

On Tuesday, Delaware Fish and Wildlife department sent two boats with side sonar and searchers deployed a drone to search along the shoreline.

The incident that led to the boat overturning is still under investigation.
