NJ man preying on homeowners with unkept lawns

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man posing as a code enforcement officer is allegedly terrorizing his neighbors in the Holly Hill section of Westampton, New Jersey.

Police say he preys on homeowners with unkept lawns and leaves aggressive notes after slashing tires or keying the cars parked in the driveways.

The incidents have been going on since last fall, but recently escalated this week when he was caught in the act.

One victim's camera caught the suspect on home surveillance keying her car after she had just returned from vacation early Monday morning.

She chose not to show her face but says this is not the first time.

"I feel like it's escalating," she said. "I put the sign there, I got a camera after the first time when he slashed my tires, he came back a second time with the camera there. We had him on video. He keyed the car and then came back again!"

Westampton police believe the vandal strikes in the early morning hours between 3 and 4 a .m. when he's walking his dog.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video contact authorities at 609-267-3000.
