marijuana

New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales

New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that legalized recreational marijuana.
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey regulators on Monday gave a green light to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.

Sales could start in a matter of weeks or longer, but a specific date wasn't set at the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's vote during a remotely held meeting. Three of the facilities, known as alternative treatment centers, are in the northern part of the state. Three are in the south, and one is in central New Jersey.

The timing of the start of sales is unclear in part because the facilities must still pass a regulatory inspection of their operations and be issued new licenses.

The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association, a trade group that advocates for the alternative treatment centers, estimated that recreational retail sales could start as soon as the end of April, according to spokesperson Pamela Dollak. But it could vary by location as each center faces compliance and other considerations.

Retail sales for the general public would start in 13 dispensaries operated by the seven treatment centers across the state.

To get approval, the facilities have agreed that the coming influx of recreational buyers won't interrupt access for patients who are currently using medical marijuana. The facilities said they would reserve parking spaces for patients as well as keep hours specifically for patients only.

There are about 130,000 medical marijuana patients in the state, with an estimated roughly 800,000 potential recreational consumers, and fewer than 800,000 estimated "tourism" consumers, according to the commission.

"These approvals were given based on commitments from the ATCs that we would not see adverse effects with expansion," commission chairperson Dianna Houenou said. "Expansion into the adult-use market - with a substantial advantageous start ahead of new applicants - is a privilege that must not be taken lightly. "

The vote comes about a year after the commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that legalized recreational marijuana. There also are 37 states, including New Jersey, that have legalized medical marijuana.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseymarijuananew jersey newspoliticsphil murphy
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Federal marijuana legalization passed by House, but Senate fate dim
Federal marijuana legalization under consideration on Friday
NJ now accepting applications to operate legal marijuana dispensaries
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia brings back indoor mask mandate amid rise in cases
$5K reward offered for man sought in murder of ex-girlfriend
Chesapeake City is a historic hamlet with a picturesque backdrop
Residents: Vandals slash tires, smear feces on cars in Society Hill
ADL: Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage in NJ
Shelters see influx of pet surrenders as more people go back to work
94-year-old veteran receives overwhelming support after house fire
Show More
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked to Philadelphia
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Say cheese! Therapy goats take center stage for annual calendar
Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington's plan for Philly schools
Kmart down to 3 stores after NJ closing
More TOP STORIES News