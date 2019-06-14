N.J. mother arrested in death of 18-month-old son

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mother has been indicted for the death of her 18-month-old son.

Heather Reynolds of Gloucester Township, 41, faces charges for first degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

On May 10, 2018, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence in the unit block of Marcia Court in Sicklerville.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy report released last week showed the child died of asphyxia, or suffocation, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Reynolds was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.
