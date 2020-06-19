Health & Fitness

New Jersey to allow outdoor visits to nursing homes and other assisted living facilities starting Sunday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will allow outdoor visits to nursing homes and other assisted living facilities starting Father's Day.

The visits must be in designated outdoor spaces, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

It applies to:

-Nursing homes

-Assisted living residences

-Dementia care homes

-Pediatric transitional care homes

-Comprehensive personal care homes

The state has been keeping an updated list of coronavirus cases and deaths at assisted living facilities on its website.

MORE NEW JERSEY UPDATES:




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentoncoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
LIVE: Juneteenth 155th anniversary celebration in Texas
Jobless rate slides back from pandemic peak in Pa.
Protesters gassed, maced taking legal action
Action News Celebrates 50 Years!
Show More
Overturned truck dumps sand on Pa. Turnpike
Triple shooting in Wilmington, victims in serious condition
Shots fired into car in West Oak Lane, 2 injured
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Final goodbye to Phila. lieutenant who died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News