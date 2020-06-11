Woodlynne officer accused of 'unjustified' use of pepper spray on teen, friend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6241823" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Woodlynne, New Jersey officer is facing charges after video captures an "unjustified" pepper-spraying incident.

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An officer in Woodlynne, Camden County is facing charges after prosecutors say a video shows police use of pepper spray against two young men was "unjustified."Thirty-one-year-old Officer Ryan Dubiel is facing two counts of simple assault in connection with the incident, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.Prosecutors said the video shows Dubiel pepper-spraying two individuals that "were not observed physically resisting or attempting to harm others or themselves."On June 4 at 1:30 p.m., Dubiel and another Woodlynne officer arrived to the 200 block of Parker avenue where a group of young people were on a porchSixteen-year-old James Horn, one of the teens in the video, told Action News the officers said there had been a call for marijuana."Officer walked up talking about 'we have a call for marijuana,' but nobody had marijuana on them,'" said Horn.Horn said, at that point, one of his friends was going to call his brother who is his guardian. He said when the teen repeated he would call his guardian, Officer Dubiel began spraying."The officer starts pepper-spraying everybody on the porch," said Horn.A girl who was coughing after being pepper-sprayed could be heard saying to the officers, "Is this what y'all do to innocent people?"Horn told Action News, "My body was on fire, I could barely see. My whole body was very, very hot."The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the officer's actions were not consistent with the state's use-of-force policy."Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint," said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. "After careful review, it was clear Dubiel's actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy."Woodlynne Councilman Clyde Cook said he was appalled by what he saw."I feel that that officer should not only lose his job, but I'm happy with the charges that were brought up on this officer," said Cook.Horn said he's still feeling the effects of the pepper spray and wants to know why the officer did it."I mean we've seen it on the internet and stuff, but never thought it would happen to us," Horn said.Horn and his 20-year-old friend, who were both pepper-sprayed, had been cited for underage tobacco violations.Officer Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. He has served for nine police departments.Dubiel is currently suspended without pay.New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued the following statement:"I commend Acting Prosecutor Mayer for acting swiftly to hold this police officer accountable for the appalling and completely unjustified use of force alleged in these criminal charges.This officer, who has worked for nine different police departments, is a strong example of why we need a statewide licensing program for police officers- a proposal that I initiated and that I will strongly support when it is presented later this month to the Police Training Commission. Just as we license doctors, nurses, and lawyers, we must ensure that all officers meet baseline standards of professionalism, and that officers who fail to meet those standards cannot be passed from one police department to another while posing a threat to the public and other officers."Officer Dubiel's body camera video is expected to be made public by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.