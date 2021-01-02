NJ open spaces celebrated with first hikes of the new year

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday
Reports: Doug Pederson to remain with Eagles, Jim Schwartz won't return
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
Woman dead, 3 men appeared intoxicated in NE Philly crash: Police
2 shot inside West Chester hookah lounge
New Jersey resumes indoor school sports, with restrictions
Show More
Fire damages South Philly gym days before restrictions to be lifted
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory For Some Sunday
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win
Philadelphia police investigate first homicides of 2021
More TOP STORIES News