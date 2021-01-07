NJ, Pa. National Guard deployed to DC to quell riots, helps with inauguration

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As chaos unfolded on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, troopers with the New Jersey State Police were there to help establish order.

More than 70 troopers from all divisions mobilized at the request of D.C. officials.

Troopers arrived just as things took a turn for the worse.

"Almost immediately we were in contact with not only the Capitol Police but with D.C. Metro, we have a long-standing relationship with them because of our involvements in all of the inaugurations," said New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

On Thursday morning, Governor Phil Murphy was not mincing words in response to the harrowing imagery of rioters taking over the Capitol that has shocked the world.

"They were not protestors, they were domestic terrorists, and again they must pay a price for what they did yesterday," Murphy said.

The governor has also activated 500 members of the NJ National Guard to head down to D.C. this weekend: their role assisting in the peaceful transfer of power.

About 40 members arrived at the Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey late Thursday.

"They will be there at least through the inauguration," said Murphy.

As far as what measures are being taken in the Garden State in response, officials are not going into specifics, but say they are prepared should a threat arrive.

"We take the posture from a preparedness standpoint and certainly do bolster our efforts," Callahan said.

"We are watching what happened yesterday and taking the necessary steps," Murphy said. "We're not going to get caught with our feet up here. We're going to make sure that we're prepared."

How long troopers will remain in D.C. is still unclear. Fifty troopers were already slated to head down for the inauguration.

Late Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the deployment of about 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members to the nation's capital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyriottom wolfprotestus capitolphil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Could Trump be removed from office? Experts weigh in
Tempers flare as Congress rejects objections to Pa. electoral votes
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
NJ congressman helps clean up Capitol after insurrection
'We have 2 judicial systems': Philly leaders address double standard after Capitol attack
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
Show More
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Pa. reports first confirmed case of new COVID-19 variant
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
More TOP STORIES News