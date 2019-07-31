New Jersey police officer charged in infant daughter's death to remain jailed until trial

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspended New Jersey police officer charged in the death of his three-month-old daughter will remain jailed until his murder trial, but his wife has been released until her child endangerment case is heard.

A judge issued the rulings Tuesday during a detention hearing for 31-year-old Daniel Bannister and his 29-year-old wife, Catherine. That came after Mercer County prosecutors had argued both should be detained.

Emergency responders were called to the Bannisters' Ewing home Dec. 5 and found 3-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs, and she died Dec. 11.

Prosecutors allege that the injuries "indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse."

Lawyers for the couple have maintained their innocence and said others could be responsible for the child's injuries.
