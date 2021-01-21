NJ Policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Democratic committee office
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Show More
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
Thieves targeting Philly convenience store gaming machines
Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury
More TOP STORIES News