School bus driver charged with sexual assault in Atlantic County, N.J.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A school bus driver from Atlantic County has been charged with sexual assault after police say he inappropriately touched a student.

22-year old Kyle McArdle of Mays Landing drove for the Hamilton Township School District until Friday.


The school district says he was a third party contractor for an outside bus service.

Police say an investigation revealed the incident happened on a bus he was operating.

McArdle was arrested Friday and charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

