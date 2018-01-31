A school janitor in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.Under terms of the plea, 44-year-old Randy Hull of South Toms River on Tuesday has forfeited his job with the Long Branch public school system.Hull was arrested in 2016 as part of a six-month investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force."Operation Statewide" tracked child pornography that was circulating on file-sharing networks.Hull is scheduled to be sentenced in March.------