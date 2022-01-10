covid-19

New Jersey's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect

The governor said it is necessary given the record number of cases and increasing hospitalizations.
TRENTON, New Jersey -- Masks in New Jersey's schools and daycares will continue to be required as a COVID-19 precaution despite a looming expiration, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy, a Democrat, announced the decision at a news conference, saying that the requirement brings him "no joy," and adding that it's necessary given the record number of cases and increasing hospitalizations.

The governor did not specify how much longer the mandate would be in place or say how he planned to continue it, whether by executive order or as part of a legislative deal with lawmakers.

The Democrat-led Legislature was considering a bill Monday - the final day before the new legislative session starts on Tuesday - that would permit some expiring orders and waivers that expire on Tuesday to be continued for 45 days.

Murphy said he was in discussions with legislators but declined to go into detail. The governor had initially requested a 90-day extension of the orders, but the final bill has halved the time. It's unclear whether the governor will support it if it comes to his desk.

The expiration date comes as part of a June law Murphy had signed aimed at ending public health emergency measures. But Murphy, pointing to the omicron variant, requested lawmakers extend the deadline on New Year's Day.
