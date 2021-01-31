Weather

NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm, vaccine mega sites closed Monday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency due to the impending winter storm.

The state of emergency goes into effect at 7 p.m.

All NJ Transit buses, rail (except the Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday, February 1st due to the significant expected impacts of the snowstorm.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state ," said Governor Murphy. "The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel."

All six mega-sites will be closed Monday due to the winter storm, Murphy says.

All appointments will be rescheduled within the week.

The Vaccine Call Center will remain open to reschedule current appointments for first and second doses: 855-568-0545.
