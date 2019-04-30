South Jersey softball coach charged with stealing $14K from team

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey softball coach faces charges that he stole thousands of dollars from the team.

William Neimeister of Blackwood has been arrested and charged with theft by Washington Township Police.

The 65-year-old is a girls' softball coach, umpire, and treasurer of an elite travel softball team, Wildcats Gold.

As treasurer he had the authority to spend the private team's money for legitimate expenses such as uniforms, equipment and tournament costs.

Police chief Patrick Gurcsik says earlier this year there was a complaint from the team of "discrepancies in accounting."

Gurcsik said detectives compared bank records with records kept by Neimeister and found differences.

Police allege over an almost three year period beginning in 2016, about $14,000 was stolen by the treasurer.

Neimeister was charged with theft. He was processed and released pending a future court date.

There was no answer at his longtime home on Tuesday.

Attempts to reach the Wildcats Gold team for comment were unsuccessful.
