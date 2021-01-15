New Jersey state employees ordered to work from home Inauguration Day

TRENTON, New Jersey -- State employees were ordered to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, because of the "level of tension in the country," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.Callahan also said that because of the pandemic, most state workers are working remotely anyway.Federal and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at statehouses across the country over the weekend and in the days after.