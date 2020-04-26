New Jersey state trooper injured in Salem County shooting: Police

UPPER PITTSGROVE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A state trooper was shot Saturday night in Pittsgrove, Salem County, according to New Jersey State Police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the Harding Woods trailer park on the 100 block of Harding Highway, police said.

Police said the officer was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to Cooper University Health Care in Camden.

So far, police have not commented on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers gathered outside of the hospital Sunday to show their support for the injured trooper. His condition is unknown.

State police said the New Jersey Attorney General's Office is now taking over this investigation.
