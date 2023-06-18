  • Watch Now

13-year-old accused of crashing stolen car in New Jersey with other teens inside

Sunday, June 18, 2023 11:33PM
13-year-old accused of crashing stolen car with other teens inside in New Jersey
The search is on in New Jersey for a 13-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car with other teens inside.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey -- The search is on after a 13-year-old was accused of crashing a stolen car in New Jersey with other teens inside.

The incident took place in Holmdel, Monmouth County.

Police say they tried to pull the young driver over, but the teen then sped off.

According to police, the car crashed a short time later.

Two 13-year-olds were arrested at the scene of that crash.

The third occupant ran away and is still on the run.

There is no word yet on the identities of any of the teens involved.

