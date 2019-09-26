Salem store clerk arrested after video shows him pointing gun at suspected shoplifter: Police

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem, New Jersey have arrested a Sunoco store clerk after video shows him pointing a gun at a man who was reportedly shoplifting.

The incident happened Monday night at the Sunoco located at 63 Market Street.

According to Salem Police Chief John A. Pelura III, Amit Saraswat was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats.

Video shows Saraswat pointing a gun at a man in the store. According to store personnel, the victim had been caught over the last few days shoplifting.

Video shows the victim with his hands up, and at some point, he's forced to strip down naked while at gunpoint.

Saraswat was later released on a summons.

The gun Saraswat used was determined to be an air-soft type gun.

The victim is not facing any charges.

No injuries were reported.
