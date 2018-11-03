A substitute aide at Pemberton Township High School is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.22-year-old Casey Bartholomew, of the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, was arrested on Friday.The Burlington County prosecutor's office says the contact occurred earlier this week at the high school.In addition to the contact, Bartholomew allegedly used social media to conduct sexually explicit conversations with the boy and send him nude photos of herself.Bartholomew is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact (Third Degree), and Showing Obscenity to a Minor (Third Degree).-----