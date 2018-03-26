New Jersey synagogue vandalized with hate symbols

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey synagogue vandalized: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018 (WPVI)

Ocean County, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Officials said hateful words and images, including swastikas spray-painted backward, were put on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood.

They say the suspects also spray painted the number 666 on a holocaust memorial.

Police said this is the second time the synagogue has been targeted in less than a year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshate crimegraffiti
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News