Ocean County, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Ocean County, New Jersey.
Officials said hateful words and images, including swastikas spray-painted backward, were put on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood.
They say the suspects also spray painted the number 666 on a holocaust memorial.
Police said this is the second time the synagogue has been targeted in less than a year.
