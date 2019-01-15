N.J. teacher, basketball coach charged with sex assault

JACKSON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager.

Fifty-three-year-old William O'Neill was arrested on Sunday.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says the victim is between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to the victim, the abuse began in the summer.

O'Neill is employed by the Jackson Township Board of Education as a teacher and is also a basketball coach at Jackson Memorial High School.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

O'Neill is being held in the Ocean County Jail.
