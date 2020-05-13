New Jersey to allow curbside pickup at retail stores, nonessential construction to resume

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he will sign an executive order that will allow for non-essential construction to resume and some retail stores to allow curbside pickup beginning next week.

The businesses, which have been shuttered since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, can open for people to pick up goods starting at 6 a.m. Monday under a new executive order, Murphy said during a news conference.



Murphy said the state's coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn't in the clear yet. The loosening of the shutdown is possible because social distancing has been effective and the state has increased testing, Murphy said.

Customers will have to continue placing orders in advance and won't yet be permitted back into stores, Murphy said.

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Murphy reported an additional 197 deaths from COVID-19 complications. The statewide total is 9,702.

A total of 141,560 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Jersey.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals

'I would not let your child out in public': Mom warns after 9-year-old gets illness likely linked to COVID-19

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up students' lost time

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 707 more cases, 137 new deaths
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
Show More
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
Bell tower sits on top of old schoolhouse once more
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
Mother shares message to parents about mysterious illness
More TOP STORIES News