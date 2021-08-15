tornado

10th tornado confirmed in July 29 Pennsylvania-NJ storms

Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey said Sunday that the EF-0 tornado struck July 29 in a remote area of Jackson Township.
Tornado damage across Philadelphia region

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a 10th tornado that struck during storms last month in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey said Sunday that the EF-0 tornado struck July 29 in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.

Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.

SEE ALSO: Detailed report released about July 29 tornado outbreak between Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Residents in some Jersey shore towns are still picking up the pieces after destructive tornadoes touched down on July 29.



Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado near New Hope, Pennsylvania in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey with peak winds up to 115 mph.

Two tornadoes struck in Ocean County, an EF-2 that went from Waretown to Barnegat Light with peak winds up to 115 mph and an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph to 105 mph.

An EF-1 tornado in the Plumstead Township area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had peak winds up to 90 mph. Another EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 90 mph appeared in the Weisenberg Township area of Lehigh County, uprooting trees and causing some minor roof damage Another EF-1 was in Windsor, Mercer County, and there were EF-0 tornadoes in northeast Philadelphia and in Slatington, Lehigh County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
